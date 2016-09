As Aquifer Decline Continues, Water Allotments Cut for Dell Valley Farmers Posted by: hcherald Tags: Posted date: January 15, 2016 | No comment

Farming in Dell Valley enters uncharted terrain this year. In an unprecedented step, water allocations for irrigating farmers have been cut, as the aquifer that has sustained farming here for more than 60 years, and which had once seemed inexhaustible, continues its slow but steady decline.

Dell Valley’s water district – Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District #1 – announced plans to cut water allocations last February. And at a meeting Monday (Jan. 11), the water district board decided to follow through on that curtailment. The cut took effect Jan. 1 and continues through 2017. Allocations are reduced from 4 acre-feet to 3 acre-feet per acre per year, or 6 acre-feet per acre over the two-year period.

How the curtailment will affect farming operations in the Valley remains to be seen. Some farming businesses may scale back. Farmers may have find effective ways to manage with less water. Farmers may also seek to lease water rights from permit holders who have not been using them.

The curtailment was triggered by the water district’s rules. In 2011, the water district reaffirmed a policy of sustainability in the management of the aquifer – meaning that water levels should not drop at all over the 50-year period from 2010 to 2060. The policy required a 25-percent cut in water allocations if the average elevation of the aquifer fell below 3,560 feet over a two-year period – which it did for 2014-2015.

At Monday’s water district meeting, Al Blair, the district’s engineer, said that in 2015 the aquifer dropped by more than 1 foot – following a five-year trend. At one well on Monday, the water level was found to be 1.5 feet lower than on the same day in 2015, Blair said.

The water district board could have opted to change its policy – and plan for the gradual depletion of the aquifer. Such a change would require a re-writing of the district’s rules – a complex process. And Blair said depletion would ultimately have serious effects on local farmers and ranchers.

“This curtailment is to try to get the aquifer to stabilize, to get the decline to level out,” he said. If the district changed its policy, Blair said, “and planned for a 1-foot decline per year for the next 50 years, or 50 feet over 50 years, I can’t estimate how many wells would go dry – but it would be quite a few.”

The district will revisit the matter in two years – and see what effect the curtailment has had on water levels. At Monday’s meeting, water district board members suggested that the policy of zero-decline in water levels may not be realistic. The board may consider changing the policy in 2018.

The decline in the aquifer occurred despite a year of above-average rainfall in Dell Valley. The Bone Springs-Victorio Peak Aquifer, which underlies the Valley, is uniquely complex, but hydrologists believe that the primary source of recharge is rain- and snowfall in the Sacramento Mountains of Southern New Mexico. Drought conditions over the last five years have likely impacted water levels in the aquifer. But scientists note there has been a steady drying trend in the mountains – the last 50 years of the 20th century were the driest 50-year period during the last 2,000 years.

Pumping has also surged in Dell Valley in the last five years, as land in cultivation has increased by thousands of acres, to about 25,000 acres. While the water district has installed meters on irrigation wells in the Valley, not all those meters function properly. At Monday’s meeting, Blair acknowledged that the district does not have a precise figure for the amount of water pumped in the Valley each year – but he estimated the figure for 2015 at about 80,000 acre-feet. In the past, hydrologists have suggested that a “sustainable” amount of pumping in the Valley would be about 67,000 acre-feet per year.

The expansion of farming and increase in irrigation in recent years have been tied to high hay prices. Water use in the Valley has always been determined by economic factors, and lower commodity prices may do more than water-district regulations to reduce pumping.

And the curtailment itself will not necessarily reduce the amount of water pumped for irrigation. There are about 30,000 acres of permitted land in the Valley – meaning that, even with the curtailment, permits exist to allow for up to 90,000 acre-feet of pumping a year. Permit holders who have let land lie fallow might lease their water rights to going concerns.

Robert Carpenter, a water-district board member and a farmer, said that operating under the reduced allotment will be “a new experience for all of us.”

“It needs to be done,” Carpenter said of the curtailment. “We’re taking out more than we’re getting in – we have to manage our water, and hopefully it comes back up.

“But it’s kind of a shock for all of us,” he said. “It’s going to be difficult to farm the way we’ve been farming. We don’t know how we’re going to deal with it, because we’ve never had to deal with it. We never thought we’d see our water dropping like it’s dropping.”

Carpenter said the curtailment could make local farmers “better managers.” Farmers may leave marginal land out of cultivation, take fewer cuttings of alfalfa or plant alternative grain crops that require less water.

“We’re going to have to learn to manage,” Carpenter said, “and it’s not going to be easy.”