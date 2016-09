County News – New Health-Insurance Benefit for County Retirees Kick In Posted by: hcherald Tags: Posted date: January 15, 2016 | No comment

New Health-Insurance Benefit for

County Retirees Kick In

Retiring Hudspeth County employees now have access to a new benefit – as the county will pay half the cost of a retiree’s health insurance in the years between retirement and eligibility for Medicare. At their meeting Tuesday (Jan. 12), county commissioners unanimously approved the implementation of the benefit – and its incorporation into the county’s personnel policy. At present, the benefit is projected to cost the county $75,000 to $80,000 a year.

Commissioners agreed to extend the new benefit last September, in deliberations on the current fiscal-year budget. But they were awaiting an evaluation of projected costs by an actuary with the county’s health insurer, Blue Cross/ Blue Shield.

County Auditor Yolanda Esparza shared the results of that evaluation at Tuesday’s meeting. County officials had projected the program would cost the county about $50,000 a year. But the actuary found that, to follow federal accounting regulations, the county will need to set aside about $74,000 for the program this year, and about $80,000 next year. The county can set the money aside on a monthly basis, rather than all at once, and Esparza said the figure could go down, as the actuaries continue to examine how many people may qualify for the benefit.

Under the benefit, the county will pay half the cost of health insurance for an eligible retiree – which is an employee with 30 years of service; one whose years of service and age add up to at least 75; or an employee who is age 60 or older and who has at least 10 years of service. Esparza noted that, of the county’s roughly 120 employees, about 50 currently meet those requirements.

The benefit continues until the retiree is eligible for Medicare, at age 65, and a retiree must relinquish the benefit if he or she takes another job with an employer who offers insurance. If a retiree declines the benefit upon retirement, he or she cannot apply for it later on, and if a retiree fails to pay his or her portion of the expense, insurance coverage is terminated and cannot be resumed.

County Looks Towards Dam Repairs

Flood-control dams built across Hudspeth County in the 1960s are showing their age, and repairing and maintaining the dams may involve considerable expense for the county in the coming years.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners heard a presentation from Rene Franks, an engineer with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper; the firm is seeking to contract with the county to assist in repairing the dams.

Inspectors with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality recently visited flood-control dams near Fort Hancock, and the regulators mailed a letter to the county identifying needed repairs to two dams, the Macho and Camp Rice dams. Needed repairs cited by the inspectors included gullies, a broken pipe and at least one concrete structure.

Franks said her firm would charge $8,000 to develop a “plan of action” – though repairs themselves could cost significantly more than that. Franks said county crews and workers with Hudspeth County Conservation and Reclamation District No. 1, in Fort Hancock, could perform much of the work, that her firm could assist when engineers were needed and that grants are available to cover dam projects. She said her firm’s goal would be to “find as many grants as possible” and for the repairs to cost the county “as little money as possible.”

The Macho and Camp Rice dams are only two of a handful dams in the Fort Hancock area and near the Quitman Mountains, and the TCEQ may call for repairs to more dams in the future. The dams were built with state and federal funds, but were then turned over to the county and the reclamation district. The reclamation district has taken primary responsibility for maintaining the dams. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers also built dams in Dell Valley, after a catastrophic flood hit Dell City in 1966; the Valley’s water district has responsibility for those dams, and it’s not clear whether TCEQ might insist on repairs to those dams in the future.

Commissioners took no action on the matter at Tuesday’s meeting. County Judge Mike Doyal said that while the county has some time before it needs to begin the repairs, the repairs could involve a “substantial amount of money.”

Doyal said the county should consider possibly dismantling the dams, asking whether “the dams are worth retaining and maintaining if nothing would be destroyed if they broke.” In comments at the end of the meeting, County Attorney Kit Bramblett said he believed the dams “need to be maintained.”

“The idea of getting rid of them – it’s going to cause a lot of damage to things below,” Bramblett said. “They serve a valuable purpose – that’s the reason they were built in the first place.”

County to Purchase Land for

Sierra Blanca Weather Station

In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners approved the purchase a quarter-acre of land southeast of Sierra Blanca – to be used for the installation of a new weather station. The weather station will be installed by Texas Tech University, as part of its “West Texas Mesonet” program. The station will record and disseminate information ranging from solar radiation levels and wind speeds to temperature and rainfall.

Commissioners allocated $1,000 to purchase the property – about a quarter-mile south of the West Texas Detention Center – from Michael Rose. County Attorney Kit Bramblett told the court the weather station needed to be located with a clear line-of-sight to the radio repeater south of Sierra Blanca, and he said that there was no county-owned property that fit that description.

Launched in 2000, West Texas Mesonet has installed more than 90 weather stations in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. In cooperation with the City of Dell City and Dell Telephone Cooperative, the Texas Tech program installed a station at the Dell City Airport in July.

Major funding for the program comes from the wind-energy industry, but Wes Burgett, the program’s operations manager, said the program is also oriented to “help the Ag community and the general public.”

Bramblett told the court that the weather station could lay the groundwork for future solar- or wind-power businesses in the county. He said the station would also benefit local agricultural producers – as it will provide data they can use in a federally sponsored rainfall-insurance program. Bramblett said he would personally pay for the survey of Rose’s land – because the weather station “is something we really need.”

The Mesonet weather stations record data every second – and that data is uploaded to the program’s website – mesonet.ttu.edu – every five minutes. The data is also distributed to the National Weather Service weather radio. In the future, it may be incorporated into the National Weather Service website.

After Closed-Door Session, A Compromise Between County Attorney, Sheriff

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners met for more than half an hour in a closed-door session – to discuss a request from Sheriff Arvin West to allow him to hire an attorney. West’s request was in response to a letter sent from County Attorney Kit Bramblett to the state attorney general – seeking an opinion from the attorney general’s office on bookkeeping practices and financial oversight at the sheriff’s office.

Bramblett had expressed concerns about checks being issued on some accounts at the sheriff’s office with only a single signature – as opposed to the two signatures required for most county checks. West had said that these were checks issued to inmates, returning their funds upon their release; inmate releases, he said, can take place at any time of day or night, which can make it difficult to find a second signatory. In his letter to the AG, Bramblett had also apparently indicated that the sheriff’s office had refused to allow the county’s internal auditor to review sheriff’s office accounts. West had said that while he has discretion over certain accounts – specifically, accounts related to money and property seized from criminal enterprises – and does not need the auditor’s approval to spend those funds, he has not refused to allow the auditor to review those accounts.

After the closed-door session, Bramblett agreed to “reword” his letter to the attorney general, indicating that the sheriff had not refused audits of his books. West agreed that two signatures would be required on checks from all accounts.

Red Bull Road, to Indian Hot Springs, Will Not Reopen

Red Bull Road, the rugged dirt drive that approaches Indian Hot Springs from the north, will not be reopened as a public roadway, despite a request from the new owners of the historic springs property.

Located on the banks of the Rio Grande south of Sierra Blanca, the Indian Hot Springs property changed hands earlier this year, and the new owners had asked the county to take over maintenance of Red Bull Road, the most direct route to the land from the north. Other property owners along the road had endorsed the request.

But at their meeting Tuesday (Jan. 12), Hudspeth County commissioners opted to leave the road in private hands.

Commissioner Wayne West, whose precinct includes Indian Hot Springs, told fellow commissioners that maintaining the 2-and-a-half mile stretch of road would cost the county about $10,000 a year, and could put county workers at risk. The road passes through a narrow canyon and along the spine of a mountain chain on its approach to the springs.

Indian Hot Springs was operated as a health resort from the 1920s to the 1970s, but County Judge Mike Doyal said that, as the property itself remains closed to the public, maintaining Red Bull Road would be like maintaining a “kind of private driveway.”

“It may be historical place,” Doyal said, “but if it’s not open to the public, I see no reason to have a public road to the place.”

The 6,400-acre Indian Hot Springs ranch includes a group of seven geothermal springs – including the hottest natural spring in Texas. Native Americans used the springs for thousands of years, and in 1888 the springs were the site of a battle between Apache fighters and the U.S. Cavalry. The graves of Cavalry soldiers killed in the battle are located near the springs.

Red Bull Road was removed from the list of county roads about a decade ago, as part of a countywide process of clarifying public and private roads, and it was closed at the request of the Indian Hot Springs owners.

At Tuesday’s meeting, County Attorney Kit Bramblett noted that Red Bull Road “is not the only access” to Indian Hot Springs, and that the property can be approached from FM 192 and from Quitman Canyon Road. And Bramblett said the county could find itself fielding additional requests to take over private roads if it approved the Indian Hot Springs owners’ request.

“We’re going to set a precedent that may reach up and bite us in the rear end,” Bramblett said. “I know a lot of people who would like to have some of those old roads opened up.”

Incumbents Reappointed to ESD #2 Board

Manuel Galindo III Joins ESD #1

Hudspeth County commissioners Tuesday (Jan. 12) appointed board members to the county’s two emergency services districts. Created by county voters, the ESDs collect property taxes to support fire and ambulance services within their boundaries.

For ESD #1, which serves the Fort Hancock area, the court appointed Manuel Galindo III. Galindo replaces his father, Manuel Galindo Jr., who himself serves as a county commissioner; state law prohibits an individual from serving as both a county commissioner and a commissioner for an emergency services district. County commissioners reappointed incumbent Rudy Avelar to the ESD #1 board in December.

The court voted unanimously to reappoint three current commissioners for ESD #2: Kenneth Mauldin, Jimmy Lutrick and Sylvia Baker. Approved by voters in 2011, ESD #2 includes all of Hudspeth County outside of ESD #1.