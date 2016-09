EPA Finalizes Plan on Air Quality in Guadalupes, Big Bend Posted by: hcherald Tags: Posted date: December 25, 2015 | No comment

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this month finalized a plan to reduce chemical haze at Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend national parks, by imposing new emissions controls on eight coal-fired power plants in Texas. Long known for crystalline night skies and unbroken vistas, both the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend parks have witnessed measurable declines in air quality and visibility in recent decades.

The EPA’s “regional haze plan” would significantly reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide, a primary source of smog linked to respiratory illness and early death, from coal plants in Texas. Supporters say the plan is a long-overdue step to comply with federal clean-air laws. Opponents say it’s part of a pattern of EPA overreach that will drive up electricity costs and do little to improve air quality in West Texas national parks.

The Sierra Club of Texas greeted the plan, saying it would be a boon for public health in the state and for natural resources and communities in West Texas.

“Protecting the park[s] isn’t just about safeguarding our natural legacy,” Cyrus Reed, conservation director for the Sierra Club’s Lone Star Chapter, said in a statement. “It’s also about protecting people’s homes, land and the tourism that is vital to the local economy in West Texas.”

The EPA endorsed the plan over objections from Gov. Gregg Abbott, who in an April letter described the proposal as “absurd, arbitrary, capricious and contrary to law.” Abbott said the emissions controls would cost companies $2 billion and would reduce haze only “one-eighth the magnitude visible to the naked eye.”

A 1977 amendment to the Clean Air Act mandated that air quality at national parks and other “Class 1” federal lands be returned to conditions before manmade pollution – and the law charges the EPA with achieving that. The stated goal of the haze plan, released on Dec. 9, is to improve visibility at federal lands in Texas and Oklahoma, including the Big Bend and Guadalupe Mountains parks and Oklahoma’s Wichita Mountains National Wildlife Refuge. But the plan would have a far broader impact in Texas and beyond.

The emissions controls could cut sulfur dioxide pollution in Texas by about 60 percent – and reduce total SO2 pollution from major sources in the United States by 7 percent. Texas power plants are uniquely dirty – and the state emits more SO2 than Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi combined. Texas power producers have resisted installing modern “scrubber” technology, environmental groups say, which can reduce SO2 emissions by 98 percent. Environmental groups have singled out for special criticism Luminant Generation Corporation, the state’s largest power company; four of Luminant’s coal-fired plants would be impacted by the EPA plan.

Under the plan, plants would need to install or upgrade scrubbers to reduce emissions, or owners might opt to retire aging plants – a number of which are no longer consistently profitable.

Park-service officials and conservation advocates have cited declining visibility at the West Texas parks for years. Visibility at the Guadalupes and Big Bend now lingers at about 50 miles on the haziest of days, while under the clearest of conditions visibility is about 150 miles.

It’s unclear how significantly new power-plant controls would impact air quality in Far West Texas. The Guadalupes are 90 miles from El Paso and Juarez, and vehicle and industrial emissions from those cities likely affect air quality at the park. The recent boom in oil-and-gas production in the Delaware Basin, just east of the Guadalupes, has also had a major impact on air quality in the park.

But an extensive study of air quality at Big Bend, completed in 2004, found that power plants in East Texas, and elsewhere in the eastern United States, were the most significant sources of air pollution in the region – eclipsing the impact of power plants and field-clearing fires in Mexico.

Under the Clean Air Act, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was required to prepare a plan to address pollution in the parks. The TCEQ plan, completed in 2009, did not require Texas power producers to make any cuts in SO2 emissions. TCEQ projected that, under its plan, haze would be removed from Big Bend by 2155.

The EPA said the state plan did not meet the requirements of federal law, and the agency acted to develop its own “regional haze rule.”