It’s been four and a half years since Michael Darcy announced the imminent launch of a massive alternative fuel production facility in Hudspeth County. But while there’s been no sign of progress on the ground, Darcy’s company – the D’Arcinoff Group, or DG – continues to sign on high-level partners for the ambitious project.

In a press release last week, Wood Group, an international energy-services company, announced it had entered an agreement “to provide engineering oversight and technical services for the [D’Arcinoff Group’s] West Texas renewable and gas monetization project.” With more than $7 billion in annual sales, Wood Group operates in 50 countries, providing engineering and management services to the oil-and-gas and power-generation industries. Wood Group Mustang – the Wood Group subsidiary that has agreed to work with Darcy’s company – has 8,000 employees and is headquartered in Houston.

As in earlier DG arrangements with GE Aviation and global engineering firm Amec Foster Wheeler, Wood Group hasn’t put any money at stake in signing the agreement. But presumably officials with the global engineering firm wouldn’t have signed the deal if they didn’t see the Darcy project as viable.

Darcy first presented his plans – for a facility that would use solar power, natural gas and “biomass” to produce synthetic jet fuel, and which could employ more than 1,000 people – at a meeting of Hudspeth County commissioners in July 2011. He said then that construction would begin in early 2012, and subsequent announcements of an imminent groundbreaking have followed. While the shifting timeline has raised skepticism among locals, the agreements with outside companies suggest that Darcy continues to move the project forward.

Darcy was dealing with a family emergency this week and could not speak about the Wood Group agreement or the state of the project, and calls and emails to another DG representative were not returned as of press-time Tuesday (Jan. 19).

The Jan. 12 press release announcing the agreement says that Wood Group will be providing “an informed opinion on the technical and commercial aspects” of the work done to date on the DG project. Under the agreement, Wood Group Mustang “will provide overall project management, including development of an interface management plan between all stakeholders and advocating for D’Arcinoff Group in all commercial and technical matters.”

“We are pleased Wood Group Mustang’s renewable energy and gas monetization experts will provide engineering oversight and technical services to D’Arcinoff for this facility,” Wood Group Mustang CEO Michele McNichol said in the release.

Darcy has said he plans to use ranch land southwest of Sierra Blanca as the site of a facility that would convert natural gas and gassified plant material – including creosote bushes – into clean-burning liquid jet fuel. Thousands of people would be involved in the construction of the facility, Darcy has said, and, once in operation, the plant could employ more than 1,000 full-time employees. Such a facility would have a transformative effect on the Hudspeth County economy.

In November 2013, GE Aviation, a subsidiary of General Electric, announced plans to purchase 500,000 gallons a year of DG biofuel beginning in 2016. Unless construction starts soon, it seems impossible DG will be able to provide jet fuel in 2016, and it’s unclear what that means for the agreement. GE Aviation said it would use the jet fuel at its Peebles Test Operation, in Peebles, Ohio.

GE Aviation is one of the world’s leading producers of aircraft engines, and at its Peebles facility the company tests engines and engine components for commercial, private and military aircraft.

In a second DG deal with a major company Amec Foster Wheeler announced an agreement to provide engineering and project-management services for the Hudspeth County project in January 2015. Based in London, Amec Foster Wheeler employs more than 40,000 people and specializes in oil-and-gas projects, but also works in clean-energy, power-generation, pharmaceutical and infrastructure projects.

It is not certain whether the agreement with Wood Group Mustang supplants DG’s arrangement with Amec Foster Wheeler, or supplements that relationship.

Just the first phase of the jet-fuel plant could cost about $1.5 billion, Darcy has said.