In recent years, various locations in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico have been proposed as sites for the “interim” storage of high-level nuclear waste – specifically, spent fuel from the nation’s 100-plus nuclear factors. Those locations have included rural Culberson and Andrews counties in Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico. In the column below, submitted this week to the Herald, Dr. Sandra Armstrong, of Southlake, Texas, addresses risks associated with the proposals – particularly the risks involved in transporting radioactive waste from points across the country to a consolidated storage site.

Nuke Transportation –

Coming to a Freeway Near You

by Dr. Sandra Armstrong

A decision is currently being made by government authorities to transport high-level nuclear waste, which will be the single most important transportation safety decision this country has ever made. The government has completely left its citizens in the dark regarding transportation of nuclear materials through our cities. Their current plan is to transport high-level radioactive waste from nuclear reactor cores around the United States and transport it west either to Nevada, New Mexico or West Texas. High-level waste – irradiated fuel – is millions of times more radioactive than the original fuel. Each cask will contain 10 times more radioactive material than was released by the Hiroshima bomb blast. The Department of Energy estimates 357 rail casks and 857 truck casks will be shipped across Texas and estimates greater than 53 accidents based on those statistics alone. The decision to initiate the transportation will be made by few, but will affect millions.

Irradiated fuel is currently being removed from reactor fuel pools and stored on site in dry casks for storage at that site. There is no need to transport waste to a consolidated storage site. The risks of an accident will likely contaminate 42 square miles, with clean-up costs exceeding $620 million if it occurs in a rural area. If it occurs in an urban area, costs could soar up to $9.5 billion to manage one square mile – not to mention the destruction of our cities/towns and our lives.

The risks begin with, but are not limited to, health exposure to our citizens:

* If an unshielded person is 1 meter away from such fuel they will be

immediately incapacitated and die within one week.

* Increased risk of cancers and defects

* Genetic mutations resulting in birth defects

* Devaluation of our property and lands

* Potential pollution of aquifers and water supply

* Targets for terrorist attacks

Terrorist risks will increase if high-level waste is shipped on highways, railways and waterways. It is now guarded at reactor sites; however, moving it throughout the country increases our nation’s exposure for catastrophe.

Please write to your members of Congress and tell them that you do not want high-level nuclear waste to travel through your community; host a letter-writing party, put an article in your local newspaper; and/or have students make posters or design postcards to send your representatives/senators. Donated funds are needed as well. If you can generously participate, please contact www.SEEDCoalition.org.

For more information, visit www.nirs.org, www.ewg.org, www.citizen.org/cmep.

Centralized transported nuclear storage is unwise and is not needed.