Shannon Martin Is New Herald Editor
January 8, 2016

The Hudspeth County Herald will soon have a new editor. Beginning with the Feb. 5 issue, Shannon Martin, of Esperanza, will take over from Andrew Stuart as editor of the county’s newspaper of record.

Martin said she views the Herald as an important local institution. She said she is excited to be a part of that tradition, and to have an outlet for her own creativity.

“It’s just such a huge part of Hudspeth County, and of the history of Hudspeth County,” Martin said of the newspaper. “And I have a need for creativity – I need to be out there creating.”

Martin moved to Hudspeth County in 2001. While working and raising seven children, she’s been active in a range of local organizations – volunteering with 4-H in Fort Hancock and Sierra Blanca, with the Sierra Blanca Chamber of Commerce and with the Hudspeth County Livestock Show Association.

Kevin Lynch, Herald’s assistant publisher, said the commitment Martin has demonstrated to Hudspeth County makes her a good fit for the newspaper job.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Ms. Martin to the organization,” Lynch said. “We’re glad to have someone local to Hudspeth County picking up where Drew is going to be leaving off.”

Born in Muleshoe, Texas, Martin met Fort Hancock native Richard Stewart in Lubbock in 1994 – and the two “have been together ever since,” Martin said. Martin had worked for Allstate Insurance in Lubbock, but joined her husband’s business – in hot tub and swimming pool sales – as administrator and bookkeeper.

The couple’s business expanded from Lubbock to Odessa and then to El Paso. With the business in El Paso, the couple saw an opportunity to move to Hudspeth County.

“We came down to visit many times,” Martin said. “We drove [Ranch Road] 1111 in the moonlight, with no lights, and I fell in love with the Box Canyon. But I really just fell in love with the people, and we decided to stay.”

Stewart, a 1982 Fort Hancock High graduate and Texas Tech alum, had been raised on an Esperanza farm – and felt the tug of agriculture again.

“He kind of got that farming bug,” Martin said, “and we though Hudspeth County was a better place to raise kids, so we stayed to raise our family – which we have done abundantly.”

The couple had four children when they moved to Esperanza, and now have seven, ranging in ages from 5 to 24, as well as one grandchild and “a second on the way.” Martin said that, with regards to child rearing in Hudspeth County, she “wouldn’t have done it any other way – and [doesn’t] anticipate doing anything differently.”

“You have so many eyes and ears looking out for your kids,” she said. “It’s like having the whole neighborhood raise them.”

Though she has small-town roots, Martin said that making a life on a farm on the Rio Grande was a new, and bracing, experience.

“I had never lived in the county – and I had never spoken Spanish,” Martin said. “It was a whole new culture to learn.

“It was exciting, because I love to learn new things,” she said, “though at first carrying a pistol with me was kind of scary, and we deal with snakes often, which is something I never had to deal with growing up.”

Martin worked at the mercantile in Fort Hancock and at the community’s irrigation district. She then took a job as bookkeeper and office manager at a cotton gin in Tornillo, where she worked for a decade. And she quickly became involved as an enthusiastic volunteer in Hudspeth County.

She began to volunteer with 4-H organizations in 2004, and has taught culinary classes and taken active leadership roles in both the Fort Hancock and Sierra Blanca 4-H clubs. Though she and Stewart live near Fort Hancock, Martin also volunteers with the Sierra Blanca Chamber of Commerce, and has helped organize the annual Independence Day celebration and other events in the county seat.

“The need for help was there,” Martin said of her work with the Sierra Blanca chamber, “and there is such a love for that community. I felt the need to jump in and help where I was needed.”

Martin has served as secretary for the county livestock show association for the past four years, and also volunteers with the multi-county livestock show in El Paso. Martin said that all her volunteer work has been motivated by a desire to create opportunities for her children and for all Hudspeth County youth.

“The kids – that’s the only reason I do what I do,” she said. “There’s not a lot for them to do here, so to be involved is such a huge deal. The excitement in their eyes makes it all worth it.”

Martin said she doesn’t “foresee a lot of changes” in the newspaper under her leadership, but plans “just to add to it here and there.” She said she would like to bring an increased focus and expanded coverage to agricultural issues.

“I want to open it up more to the interests of farmers and ranchers,” Martin said, “and to continue focusing on the kids in the county – that’s where our history’s made.”

Martin has filed as a candidate for Hudspeth County tax assessor-collector, a position that will go before voters in primary voting this spring and in the November general election. Martin said she doesn’t “see any conflict” between her candidacy for public office and her work with the newspaper. But she said she would strive to be transparent and unbiased in coverage of the upcoming election – and in coverage of the office of tax assessor-collector if she is elected to the position.