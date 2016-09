Sierra Blanca ISD Meets with Community Sending Out an S.O.S. – Save Our School Posted by: hcherald Tags: Posted date: June 2, 2016 | No comment

Over 80 community members and leaders, parents, students, SBISD staff and board members came together in the cafeteria of the Sierra Blanca schools, Monday night where Ms Loeffler spoke passionately to the attendees about the position the district was in, the consequences facing them and the legislature that backed it up.

Loeffler presented an article from the Texas Tribune (see article below), which she felt represented the new law HB 1842, which went into effect September 1, 2015, explaining the consequences of failing schools. The new law provides some hard timelines that must be met to avoid closure. Loeffler says, “Now, commissioners will have less opportunity to grant leniency to low performing districts.”

Loeffler shared the school’s turnaround initiative. “The goal of the plan is to initiate an over-arching and all encompassing culture of excellence in leadership, including leaders at the district, campus, classroom and community level” Loeffler said.

Three key areas in “Need of Improvement”, Student academic performance, attendance and financial stability (tax collection). Loeffler reported that the current attendance rate is only at 94.44% and the required percentage by the state is 97%. The number of days required to reach the 97% is 174.6 out of 180 days of school. This has a direct effect on the student’s achievement. The best lesson is the one that is taught when it is prepared and there is ample time. Attendance also effects financial stability. The difference in money paid by the state was about $35,000. Later, attendees commented on the items and areas that $35,000 could have gone toward.

Loeffler explained there are days a student can miss without penalty for school or student. Medical excuse, student must attend school for at least one hour and must bring a medical excuse from the doctor. Two college days are given to Juniors and Seniors. Religious Holy days are also penalty free days but must have documentation to prove. And finally, required court appearances, can also be penalty free absences, again with verifying documents.

Financial stability is a direct correlation to tax dollars received. Tax collection currently is only 92%, this significantly effects the budget for the district.

Sophomore, Victor Lopez stood to address the attendees. Lopez and Jayme Penalosa polled students and created a power point presentation of the results. Lopez expressed the improvements needed by students were primarily attitude and respect. Lopez said most students had a “whatever attitude” and a lack of respect for their teachers and staff. “Teacher improvements needed,” Lopez shared, “were to enforce homework policy, hold more after school tutoring and show equal attention to all students.” Lopez also made reference to what he called “The Morales Method”, which is based on the district’s Science teacher, Robert Morales’ method of tutoring sessions. Lopez said, “Mr Morales separates us into study groups based on our grade average so each group is not intimidated or off balance and can challenge each other or help each other.” Lopez shared the improvements needed for the school. One suggestion was to have career days. “The kids have awesome goals of what they want to do but some have no idea.” Lopez also suggested to expand on the UIL rule of no pass, no play and require kids to pass the STARR exams in order to play. And finally, Lopez made suggestion for improvement at home. Lopez said the students felt if they had more support form their parents at home, they would be more motivated. Lopez, pleaded with parents to talk, support and set goals at home. Lopez ended with a list of why students don’t set or achieve goals:

fear of success or failure

lack of understanding

lack of commitment to the goal

inactivity-not trying to get to goal

failing to plan

lack of motivation

Ending with some very wise words for the attendees to remember, Lopez said “Goals are dreams with deadlines.”

Jayme Penalosa also addressed the group, passionately pleading with all to not give up. Penalosa said “I spoke with a lot of kids today, a bunch of kids. I asked them what they wanted to be when they grow up, some said, I want to go to college, I want to be a doctor, I want to be a neo-natal nurse, which is pretty crazy.” “These kids have goals and dreams and we feel that this school can definitely change how people act sand how students can achieve their goals.” Penalosa said, “My goal is to graduate from this school with honors and go on to ASU and become a nurse. I will graduate in the class of 2019 but if the school shuts down, my entire goal will not be realized, which is devastating.”

Attendees also heard from community leaders such as Commissioner Wayne West, a graduate of Sierra Blanca. Jane Baylor and Imelda Powell, represented the Guidance council, thanking Ms Loeffler for all her hard work, and challenged the community to stand up and take action, saying, “We are all a part of this, closing should not be an option.”

As an end result, Loeffler says “It can be done!, There is much to do, but our students and our community are worth the effort that will be required. Community, we need you to stand strong with us!”