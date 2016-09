TxDOT Has Backtracked on 1111 Plan, County Says Posted by: hcherald Tags: Posted date: January 15, 2016 | No comment

It seemed like it might be too good to be true.

Texas Department of Transportation officials agreed last May to modify their plans in replacing the bridge on Ranch Road 1111 in Sierra Blanca to include a local proposal. But as the project has moved forward, the agency hasn’t followed through on the agreement Hudspeth County officials thought they had.

In replacing the 1111 bridge, in the center of Sierra Blanca, TxDOT originally planned to erect a temporary bridge adjacent to the existing one. But Commissioner Wayne West, with the support of the county’s state representative, Alfonso “Poncho” Nevárez, urged TxDOT to use money earmarked for the temporary bridge to instead create a permanent new route for 1111 traffic through Sierra Blanca.

At a meeting of Hudspeth County commissioners Tuesday (Jan. 12), West said TxDOT has not followed through on the plan.

“They were supposed to pave the route,” West said. “Instead they did seal coating – and not a good job at that.”

With the bridge project underway – and it may continue through June – a detour route has been set up along West Arizona, Williams and Walling streets. TxDOT had allocated $585,000 for the project, and West urged the agency to use the funding originally marked for a temporary bridge to pave the detour route. The new paved route would allow through-traffic on Ranch Road 1111to avoid the Sierra Blanca School, the county courthouse and the county jail, improving safety, West said.

The roads on the detour route are county roads, and as part of the agreement with TxDOT, the roads were temporarily transferred to the state so that the agency could make the improvements.

But TxDOT has not paved the road. West said the plan had also included raising the elevation of the road, to prevent water from building up on the roadway. That part of the plan has not been implemented.

West told commissioners that he had contacted Nevárez on the matter. And he said he was reaching out to TxDOT officials, State Rep. Joe Pickett of El Paso, who chairs the House Committee on Transportation, and others to try to resolve the issue.

“We’ll do whatever we need to do to help,” West said, “but they need to pave that road.”