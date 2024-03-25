Customized Ipod Chargers

Các tin tức khác:
Dell City ISD Gets Good Audit Report – District Fund Balance Grew $260K in 2014-15
Dell City ISD Gets Good Audit Report – District Fund Balance Grew $260K in 2014-15 Dell City ISD bookkeeping is sound and the district’s financial status is strong, according to a report from the district’s independent auditor. Belen Briones, of El Paso-based accounting firm Gibson Ruddock Patterson, presented the audit report for fiscal year
Sag-Ashus – Cotton Gins and More
Sag-Ashus – Cotton Gins and More In past visits with our readers we have parleyed at length about the giant strides that have occurred in the field of agriculture over the past century. In Ole Sag’s youth it was not uncommon for a family to be able to scratch out a living on a 160-acre
Water District to Discuss Dell Valley Allotments Tuesday (March 12)
Water District to Discuss Dell Valley Allotments Tuesday (March 12) The board of the Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District #1 is expected to discuss the next two years’ irrigation allotments for the Dell Valley, when they meet Tuesday (March 12) in the district’s offices at 107 S. Dodson in Dell City. The time for
After Many Years, A Cotton Harvest in the Valley
After Many Years, A Cotton Harvest in the Valley Above, Dell Valley farmer Brian Archuleta, left, and Michael Flores, of Flores & Son, a custom harvester based in Brownsville. It was cotton that paid to build Dell City in the 1940s and 50s, but with prices suppressed by international competition, the Valley’s farmers shifted over
As Aquifer Decline Continues, Water Allotments Cut for Dell Valley Farmers
As Aquifer Decline Continues, Water Allotments Cut for Dell Valley Farmers Farming in Dell Valley enters uncharted terrain this year. In an unprecedented step, water allocations for irrigating farmers have been cut, as the aquifer that has sustained farming here for more than 60 years, and which had once seemed inexhaustible, continues its slow
Dell Valley Irrigation Allotments to Remain Unchanged
Dell Valley Irrigation Allotments to Remain Unchanged The board of Hudspeth County Underground Water Conservation District #1 voted unanimously Tuesday (March 12) to leave the irrigation allotment for Dell Valley farmers unchanged for the next two years, even as the water table is dropping at a rate that could prompt reductions in the coming years.