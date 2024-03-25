About Hudspeth County Herald

Launched in 1956 in Dell City, Texas, the Hudspeth County Herald and Dell Valley Review is the newspaper of record for Hudspeth County, Texas. For more than half a century, and for 40 years under the leadership of Mary Lynch, the newspaper has documented the life of the county and its three primary communities, Dell City, Sierra Blanca and Fort Hancock.

Hudspeth County – with a total area of more than 4,500 square miles – stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border to the Texas-New Mexico state line, taking in rugged mountains and river canyons, vast desert grasslands, white sand dunes and stunning views of Texas’ highest peaks, the Guadalupe Mountains. Containing some of the final sites of Apache resistance, prehistoric Native American rock art, a stretch of the Butterfield Stage route and the silver spike that completed the southern transcontinental railroad, Hudspeth County is rich in history, and the traditions that have defined the rural West persist here.

While Hudspeth County is sparsely populated and relatively remote, events and developments here intersect in important ways with state, national and even international issues – from the politics of water and the management of natural resources to the tangled dynamics of the U.S.-Mexico border. HCH online will seek to explore these intersections, highlighting how local stories reflect broader issues and how national trends affect and shape events in one rural Texas county.

About the Editor…