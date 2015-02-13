Recent Posts

 


 
 

El Paso Water Awarded $150-Million Loan for Dell Valley Land Purchases - Utility CEO Balliew Discusses Water-Importation Project
July 29, 2016

El Paso Water last week was awarded $150 million in state loans to acquire Dell Valley land, as part of the city's long-term...
Sierra Blanca ISD Meets with Community Sending Out an S.O.S. - Save Our School
June 2, 2016

Over 80 community members and leaders, parents, students, SBISD staff and board members came together in the cafeteria of the Sierra...
In Jet-Fuel Project, A New High-Profile Agreement, Though Still No Groundbreaking
January 20, 2016

  It’s been four and a half years since Michael Darcy announced the imminent launch of a massive alternative fuel...
Letter to the Editor - Dangers of Nuke Waste Transport
January 15, 2016

In recent years, various locations in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico have been proposed as sites for the “interim” storage of high-level nuclear waste – specifically, spent fuel from the nation’s 100-plus nuclear factors. Those locations have included rural Culberson and Andrews counties in Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico. In the column below, submitted this week to the Herald, Dr. Sandra Armstrong, of Southlake, Texas, addresses risks associated with the proposals – particularly...





 