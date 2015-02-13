Recent Posts

Letter to the Editor - Dangers of Nuke Waste Transport
January 15, 2016
In recent years, various locations in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico have been proposed as sites for the “interim” storage of high-level nuclear waste – specifically, spent fuel from the nation’s 100-plus nuclear factors. Those locations have included rural Culberson and Andrews counties in Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico. In the column below, submitted this week to the Herald, Dr. Sandra Armstrong, of Southlake, Texas, addresses risks associated with the proposals – particularly...